Photo of the day: Normalcy returns at Delhi airport but IndiGo crisis

Normalcy seems to return at T1 departure terminal at IGI Airport as empty area are seen at arrival terminal which were full off passengers luggage yesterday on December 9, 2025 in New Delhi, India.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 14:10 IST1 min
Normalcy seems to return at T1 departure terminal at IGI Airport as empty area are seen at arrival terminal which were full off passengers luggage yesterday on December 9, 2025 in New Delhi, India. As flight delays and cancellations in IndiGo's network continued for the 8th consecutive day, the ministry of civil aviation ordered the airline to curtail its operations by 10 per cent while continuing to cover all its destinations as before. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai remained the worst-hit cities with over 400 flight cancellations on Tuesday. Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
First Published: Dec 10, 2025, 14:14

