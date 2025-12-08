Brindavan Group of Institutions

Dr Shruti Sharma, CEO

Redefining Education for the 21st Century

Dr Shruti Sharma, CEO of Brindavan Group of Institutions, leading and top-ranked Institutions in Bengaluru, (https://share.google/bEU2SekasbfZnL4OE) embodies passionate, visionary leadership rooted in discipline, compassion, and lifelong learning. Inspired by Dr B.R. Shetty’s legacy, she has transformed BGI into a hub of academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development.

Her strategic initiatives include global collaborations with Singapore Institute of Management, Centres of Excellence with industry leaders, state-of-the-art infrastructure, including innovation labs and sports facilities, and comprehensive student support systems balancing academics.

Dr. Sharma champions inclusivity, research, and social responsibility while empowering faculty and students alike. She leverages technology and AI to enhance learning while preserving the human touch in education. Her vision positions India as a global knowledge leader, preparing compassionate, well-rounded graduates ready for international success.

Her legacy: an institution that shapes lives, inspires generations, and stands as a beacon of excellence and social impact.

