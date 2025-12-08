Brindavan Group of Institutions
Dr Shruti Sharma, CEO
Redefining Education for the 21st Century
Dr Shruti Sharma, CEO of Brindavan Group of Institutions, leading and top-ranked Institutions in Bengaluru, (https://share.google/bEU2SekasbfZnL4OE) embodies passionate, visionary leadership rooted in discipline, compassion, and lifelong learning. Inspired by Dr B.R. Shetty’s legacy, she has transformed BGI into a hub of academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development.
Her strategic initiatives include global collaborations with Singapore Institute of Management, Centres of Excellence with industry leaders, state-of-the-art infrastructure, including innovation labs and sports facilities, and comprehensive student support systems balancing academics.
Dr. Sharma champions inclusivity, research, and social responsibility while empowering faculty and students alike. She leverages technology and AI to enhance learning while preserving the human touch in education. Her vision positions India as a global knowledge leader, preparing compassionate, well-rounded graduates ready for international success.
Her legacy: an institution that shapes lives, inspires generations, and stands as a beacon of excellence and social impact.
ICON Industrial Engineering Services Pvt Ltd (ICONS)
Mr. D.K.M. Rao, CEO
ICON Industrial Engineering Services Pvt Ltd (ICONS) (iconsengg.com) leads the industrial engineering sector, specialising in critical yet often-overlooked projects like Management of Change (MOC) with precision and accountability. Founded by Mr D.K.M. Rao, alongside Mr P.C. Jain and Mr S. Bhaskar Kumar, ICONS bridges the gap between rigid large corporations and smaller, under-equipped firms through expertise, agility, and reliability.
ICONS' success stems from a culture of trust, transparency, and collective leadership, empowering engineers and SMEs to deliver consistent excellence. This creates a unique value proposition combining deep technical capability with agile execution and cost optimisation.
Committed to sustainable growth, ICONS invests in mentorship, skill development, and digital technologies, including AI, to enhance service delivery. With a proven global track record across fertiliser, petrochemical, and energy sectors, ICONS maintains an unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and cost efficiency, establishing itself as a preferred global engineering services partner.
Anujtikku.com
Anuj Tikku, Founder
Anuj Tikku (https://anujtikku.com/) pioneers a creator-led publishing ecosystem, integrating AI-powered book discovery with direct e-commerce access to author and traveler Anuj Tikku's extensive body of works.
With sixty-eight published titles spanning travel writing, memoirs, horror, murder mysteries, erotica, and children's books, Tikku has established himself as a prominent voice in independent Indian literature. His unconventional, experiential storytelling approach has earned multiple recognitions: the Indian Business Excellence Award 2024 from Business Connect Magazine, the Emerging Author Award from Mid-Day, and the prestigious title of Extraordinary Literary Visionary.
In 2021, Delhi Wire Magazine listed him among the Top 50 Influential Authors, reflecting his cultural resonance and loyal niche readership. The platform represents a transformative shift toward author-owned publishing, where creators control distribution, audience engagement, and narrative identity. AnujTikku.com demonstrates how independent writers can build sustainable, successful literary brands in the digital age.
We360.ai
We360.ai (https://we360.ai/) is a cloud-based workforce analytics platform transforming how companies understand employee productivity.
Arnav Gupta, CEOWe360.ai (https://we360.ai/) is a cloud-based workforce analytics platform transforming how companies understand employee productivity.
Founded by Arnav Gupta, the company is backed by GSF, SucSEED Indovation Fund, Campus Fund, and industry leaders from Pepper Content, TSS Consultancy, MindGate, IndiaMART, and GOQii.
Serving 10,000+ customers and 120,000+ users across 21+ countries in IT, BFSI, and enterprise sectors, We360.ai operates 100% cash-positive and has raised over $3 million.
Built from Bhopal (Tier-2 city), it delivers world-class SaaS innovation beyond major hubs. The company is developing AI Productivity Agents—Clara, Emily, and Ethan—for performance, learning, and workforce planning.
Recognition includes acknowledgement by PM Narendra Modi as Madhya Pradesh’s fastest-growing startup, JioGenNext accelerator selection (Reliance Industries-backed), Forbes' Fastest Growing Companies, #1 globally on G2 for ease of use, TiE Global’s Top 200, Enterprise Quadrant Leader by SoftwareSuggest, and ₹11 lakh grant at MP Startup Conclave 2022.
Mission: Build smarter, happier workplaces through AI-driven insights, employee well-being, and data transparency.
Ved Sanjeevni
Chirag Doshi, COO & Co-founder
Ved Sanjeevani (https://www.vedsanjeevani.com/) is a global Ayurvedic wellness brand that blends ancient wisdom with modern science to solve everyday issues such as poor sleep, stress, digestion & Detox, Menstrual pain, Kids' growth, joint pain, hormonal imbalance, immunity, and hair fall.
We’re the category creator in Nabhi Science, simple, application-specific navel (nabhi) oils with simple use, plus a premium range of ayurvedic products. Formulations come from 40+ years of practitioner expertise and are manufactured in our world-class facility in Nagpur with batch traceability and a complete women-led workforce.
In short: simple nightly ritual, targeted oils, measurable relief — Ayurveda made easy for modern life. The company has deepened offline distribution, commissioned a world-class R&D lab, and is preparing export-ready lines for the GCC and the US.
In an era crowded with fads, Ved Sanjeevani’s moat is clarity: precise use-cases, guided rituals, and measurable relief bringing India’s oldest science back to the centre of everyday health.
Go Green Warehouses
Santosh Kumar Sahu (Director & CEO)
Powering Rural India with Sustainable and Smart Logistics
Santosh Sahu, CEO & Co-Founder of Gogreen Warehouses (http://www.gogreenwarehouses.com/ ), is revolutionising rural logistics by bridging critical gaps in India's supply chain.
Founded in 2012, Gogreen integrates scientific storage, efficient connectivity, and pledge financing to empower farmers, FPOs, and small traders across 25 states with 1600+ warehouses and 35 lakh MT capacity.
His warehouse-to-finance model unlocks working capital using stored commodities as collateral, while IoT monitoring and digital ERP ensure transparency. Gogreen's solar-powered, eco-friendly infrastructure has reduced post-harvest losses by 9% and facilitated ₹2 lakh crore in financing for 10,000+ farmers and 40+ financial institutions.
Recognised with prestigious awards, including Best Agri Warehousing Provider and Entrepreneur of the Year, Santosh's leadership emphasises purpose, integrity, and sustainability.
By combining technology with community-centric operations, he's transforming rural logistics into an intelligent, inclusive ecosystem that drives both economic growth and social impact across India.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Dec 08, 2025, 16:44Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Upfront /
- Brand-connect /
- Iconic-brands-in-india