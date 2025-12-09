IndiGo crisis: What analysts say, status check on flights

IndiGo’s week of mass flight cancellations has triggered a wide range of reactions from analysts, with Moody’s, Jefferies, UBS and JM Financial offering different readings of what the disruption says about India’s largest airline. While some view the crisis as a temporary operational shock, others believe it exposes deeper operational issues and cost structures. The disruptions, which peaked with around 1,600 cancellations on December 5, have exposed what Moody’s calls “significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management” at InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company. On December 9, the airline confirmed that its operations had stabilised and it has resumed flights across its network, operating more than 1,800 services a day.

Moody’s: Credit-negative, cites planning failure

Credit rating agency Moody’s on December 8 said IndiGo’s inability to prepare for Phase 2 of India’s revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations, known to the industry for over a year, was the primary driver of the collapse in operations. The rules redefine working hours from midnight to 6 am as ‘night duty’ and limit permissible landings, making them among the strictest globally. IndiGo’s lean, high-utilisation model “lacked the resilience needed” for such a shift, Moody’s wrote, adding that the resulting disruption is credit-negative because it risks revenue loss, refund payouts, operational penalties and “could ultimately affect continuity of senior leadership” as show-cause notices are now issued to CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidro Porqueras.

Moody’s also downgraded IndiGo’s human-capital issuer score to reflect the impact of slower pilot hiring and flagged reputational risks that could spill over into international code-share arrangements, even though long-term fundamentals of the company’s Baa3 rating remain intact.

JM Financial: Maintains ‘Reduce’, warns of long-term stock

JM Financial, in its report on December 7, maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on IndiGo. The brokerage described the episode as a function of “mismanagement” and warned that the airline is likely to face both structural cost increases and potential regulatory consequences. JM Financial wrote that the policy changes exposed “planning lapses” and noted that IndiGo had under-forecast captain requirements, delayed command upgrades and failed to adjust rosters despite repeated warnings from the regulator.

