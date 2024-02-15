Pham Nhat Vuong's electric ambitions for VinFast

His current venture is to create Vietnam’s first global automaker, VinFast Auto, and he’s betting over $10 billion to make the company into a viable brand in the global electric vehicle market. But its journey so far has been bumpy, and there’s skepticism about whether it can compete outside its home country. Still, VinFast’s CEO, a former banker, is full of confidence. “Our mission is to make EVs accessible to everyone,” says Le Thi Thu Thuy, 49.
(This story appears in the 09 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)