Deepak Rai: Spearheading India's net zero construction revolution with BOOTES

Today, BOOTES is the only company in the world to have completed a Net-Zero Building, the Jhansi Library in Uttar Pradesh, in a record time of 90 days, as cited in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. The project achieves 100% on-site energy generation, an 85% reduction in carbon emissions, zero waste discharge, water conservation, air-to-water and 100% water-based air conditioning.

Through its novel collaborative approach to sustainable net-zero innovation, BOOTES has teamed up with the Swedish company URBS to launch COOLING-AS-A-SERVICE, aiming to reduce India's energy costs by up to 50%. With this partnership, BOOTES is helping the residential and commercial sectors in India reduce project costs by 25% and ongoing operational costs by 80%.

Water and energy are limited resources, and in order to make India self-reliant, a significant reduction in reliance on non-renewable energy and water resources is essential. The adoption of multi-faceted measures to reduce over-extraction of groundwater, implement safe and non-toxic water recycling methods, use energy-efficient systems, refurbish old buildings, and construct new buildings based on net-zero principles is necessary to achieve this goal. This objective of reaching net zero is unique and is much more measurable in terms of both economic and environmental impact. India has a distinctive opportunity to transform itself into a low-carbon economic powerhouse by adopting net-zero principles in a radical shift. This transformation will require investments in clean energy and net-zero systems, but more importantly, it necessitates a shift in adopting net-zero principles, making them accessible, replicable, and scalable. This represents the only route to reach net zero by 2050, two decades ahead of its current commitment.

In collaboration with stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and communities, BOOTES has built and continues to build several exemplary projects in India, such as:

