Yashasvi Jaiswal's game was stripped down and rebuilt at RR's high-performance centre: Zubin Bharucha

The three consecutive sixes that Yashasvi Jaiswal hit off Jimmy Anderson or Dhruv Jurel’s impressive show in his debut Test series against England, were anything but fortuitous. About 100 km from Nagpur, in the village of Talegaon, the heists of both Jaiswal and Jurel were meticulously planned. It is the same place that has helped Riyan Parag transform from an underperforming batter to one that has set the domestic circuit as well as the IPL afire. It is also here that Sanju Samson graduated from a wet-behind-the-ears player to a prolific batter and an astute captain. Welcome to the Rajasthan Royals High Performance Centre that has scripted the turnaround for many a young Indian cricketer. Zubin Bharucha, the director of high performance for the IPL franchise, took us behind the scenes in an episode of Sports UnLtd. Edited excerpts: