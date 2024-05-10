Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethoven's Ninth

The night Ludwig van Beethoven's monumental Ninth Symphony rang out in a Vienna concert hall for the first time almost exactly two centuries ago, the great German composer was anxious for all to go well.He needn't have worried. The audience erupted in spontaneous applause during the performance, but Beethoven was already so hard of hearing that he had to be turned around by a musician to notice it.While he was born in Bonn in 1770, Beethoven spent most of his life in Vienna after moving to the Austrian capital as a 22-year-old. Despite receiving repeated offers to relocate, the legendary composer never left Vienna, where he had found his home from home, surrounded by supportive fans and generous patrons. "It was the society, the culture that characterised the city that appealed to him so much," said Ulrike Scholda, director of the Beethoven House in nearby Baden.The picturesque spa town just outside Vienna deeply shaped Beethoven's life -- and the last symphony he would complete, she said.