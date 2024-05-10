The driver of racial gaps in entrepreneurship

Research on racial gaps in entrepreneurship is often focused on the structural barriers to the resources necessary to start a business. But a new working paper from finance Professor David Robinson of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business argues that some psychological and social determinants may also play a role in the very early stages of the entrepreneurial journey, especially for the Black community.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. This piece originally appeared on Duke Fuqua Insights]