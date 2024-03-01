The middle class of business: Building enduring ventures

Silicon Valley exhorts entrepreneurs to supersize their dreams: Have a crackerjack idea with disruptive potential, raise lots of funding from investors, scale up rapidly and hit a billion-dollar valuation.
Awash in stories of “unicorns” and “gazelles” — the rare high-tech high-growth firms that capture the headlines — many founders chase the dream of launching the next Stripe or Instacart.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from University Of Virginia's Darden School Of Business. This piece originally appeared on Darden Ideas to Action.]