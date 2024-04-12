Through the IPL, brands have started to speak to the many Indias: Nikhil Bardia

Valuations in multi-crore deals are no longer just the preserve of the corporate boardroom. Every sports team of the modern era is generating statistics that would once seem incredible. And I'm not just talking on field here. Consider that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has turned into a decacorn, valued at more than $10 billion.
Where do these numbers come from and how does one make sense of these extraordinary numbers? Nikhil Bardia, the head of RISE Worldwide, in an episode of Sports UnLtd, took us through the fascinating world of sports marketing.