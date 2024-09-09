Profit with purpose can be a viable pursuit: Hero Future Energies' Rahul Munjal

Munjal, 48, who started Hero Future Energies in 2012, foraying into wind turbines-based power generation with a small 20 MW project, has since expanded into solar, hybrid, and now green hydrogen
Even as this issue of Forbes India hits the stands, Rahul Munjal will be a tad closer to the inauguration of a small green hydrogen plant at an aluminium smelting factory, slated to go live before the year is out. Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Future Energies (HFE), declined to add specifics prior to the opening of the plant, but it’s the latest example of how the renewable energy business he’s built is expanding and pursuing the founder’s decarbonisation agenda.