Hungry times for Istanbul's street food sellers

The enticing smell of grilled corn and chestnuts wafted from Hakan Deniz's red and gold food cart near a mosque in Istanbul's old city. But local customers are hard to come by these days.With Turkey mired in sky-high inflation, Istanbul's ubiquitous street vendors, who have been part of the cityscape since the Ottoman Empire, are worried about their future.