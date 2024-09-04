Sunken village emerges as Greek drought bites

The village of Kallio was submerged in the late 1970s when the Mornos dam was built 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of the capital, the artificial lake fed by the Mornos and Evinos rivers
Record-breaking temperatures and prolonged drought in Greece have exposed a sunken village in Athens' main reservoir for the first time in 30 years.
