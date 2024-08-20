Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Rahul Munjal at Hero Future Energies on green hydrogen and other clean energy opportunities

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Rahul Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Future Energies, gives us a quick update on the company's projects, including a green hydrogen technology demonstrator pilot plant soon to be commissioned. Munjal also talks about his vision for the the company in the context of India's net-zero targets: today Hero Future Energies has about 1.9GW of capacity and he expects that to reach close to 5GW over the next two to three years. He also talks about opportunities overseas in markets including Vietnam, and Britain

