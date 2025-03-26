Technology Meets Tradition: A new era of audience engagement with Indian performing arts

Imagine watching a Bharatanatyam performance through a VR headset or attending a live-streamed stand-up comedy show from halfway across the world. Technology has bridged tradition and modernity, transforming performing arts into a global and interactive experience.

John Lasseter, head of Skydance Animations, once said, "Art challenges technology and technology inspires art." This statement perfectly captures this evolution. His groundbreaking work at Pixar exemplifies the synergy between creativity and technology, which is now reshaping performing arts. This fusion breaks traditional stage boundaries today, offering audiences immersive, interactive experiences.

In India, performing arts have embraced this evolution. A 2022 survey by the Ministry of Culture revealed that 72 percent of Indian cultural performances now leverage digital platforms. High-definition video and live-streaming technology bring performances from remote villages to global audiences, amplifying their impact. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram democratise access, enabling artists to maintain cultural integrity while reaching new creative frontiers.

This ongoing interplay between art and technology is driving constant innovation. Artists are embracing tools like augmented reality (AR), holograms, and digital platforms to reimagine storytelling, audience engagement, and global outreach. By harnessing these advancements, performing arts continue to evolve, offering new opportunities for creativity, cultural preservation, and worldwide connection.

Performing arts: Tradition meets innovation

The evolution of Indian performing arts is a testament to the dynamic interplay between tradition and innovation. Technology has revolutionised accessibility, breaking barriers for performers and audiences alike. Once limited to physical spaces like theatres or live events, performances are now available online, allowing for unprecedented interaction and global reach. This shift enables artists to maintain the cultural integrity of their art while exploring new creative frontiers. For example, a Bharatanatyam dancer can now live-stream performances worldwide and engage with their audience in real-time through social media or live-streaming platforms. This digital transformation redefines how Indian performing arts are consumed, making them more interactive and inclusive. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital platforms for performing arts in India. According to a 2024 Ormax report, performing arts companies in India adopted online streaming platforms to reach wider audiences, significantly increasing their viewership by over 50 percent. For instance, Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar's live-streamed performances during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed audiences worldwide to experience traditional Indian dance. Stand-up comedy viewership on YouTube grew by 40 percent between 2019 and 2023, highlighting its appeal among younger audiences. Comedians like Vir Das and Zakir Khan leveraged platforms like YouTube and Instagram to reach global audiences, engaging fans in real-time via live streams. Over the last decade, India's stand-up comedy scene has flourished, with increased audience engagement and collaborations with OTT platforms leading to new content avenues. This trend has fuelled demand for live shows, with 10,000 to 15,000 tickets sold weekly in major cities. Unlike static art forms, performing arts are dynamic and shaped by real-time feedback. Audience reactions play a vital role, fostering a shared experience that transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries while shaping future performances. Also read: Ai-da is the humanoid robot storming the art market Technology's role in preserving and innovating Indian performing arts The rich tradition of Indian performing arts is evolving alongside technology, offering immersive experiences and pushing creative boundaries. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Zoom have democratised the arts, expanding access beyond urban centres to remote areas. According to a FICCI-EY report (2022), India's digital content market grew by 29 percent in 2021, with over 500 million online video viewers. This growth allows artists to reach global audiences and monetise their work. These advancements reshape the performing arts landscape, fostering community and engagement. By blending tradition with modern technology, Indian performing arts continue to thrive, making cultural heritage accessible and relevant in the digital era. Expanding reach through digital platforms The rise of digital technology has revolutionised how audiences engage with performing arts. Streaming platforms, social media, VR, and AR offer unparalleled access, enabling audiences to enjoy performances anytime, anywhere. This shift has fostered deeper engagement through immersive and interactive experiences, making the arts more accessible than ever. The rise of digital technology has revolutionised how audiences engage with performing arts. Streaming platforms, social media, VR, and AR offer unparalleled access, enabling audiences to enjoy performances anytime, anywhere. This digital transformation is about preserving the past and embracing innovation within the Indian performing arts ecosystem. By breaking traditional constraints, digital platforms have fostered inclusivity and creativity, opening new avenues for artists to reach diverse audiences while continuing to honour their cultural roots. Conclusion: The future of Indian performing arts in the digital age As technology reshapes how art is experienced, we must ask: How can traditional art forms evolve while preserving their cultural essence? The key lies in balancing innovation with authenticity. The digital transformation of Indian performing arts exemplifies this harmony, unlocking new realms of creativity, interaction, and global reach. As technology reshapes how art is experienced, we must ask: How can traditional art forms evolve while preserving their cultural essence? The key lies in balancing innovation with authenticity. Indian performing arts, from classical forms like Bharatanatyam and Kathak to contemporary genres like stand-up comedy, thrive on live performances that evoke emotional and intellectual responses. Historically, these arts were confined to physical spaces like temples, theatres, and festivals, but digital technology has revolutionised access and audience engagement. In the AR and VR market, the number of users in India is expected to amount to 770.3 million by 2029. Revenue in the AR and VR market in India is projected to reach $789.0 million in 2024.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]