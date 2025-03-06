Christie's first AI art auction sees hits and plenty of misses

Christie's first auction of art made by artificial intelligence (AI) ended Wednesday with mixed results, providing scant clues as to the future of the new and controversial medium.

Fourteen of the 34 lots put on the block during the 14-day online auction either received no qualifying bids or were sold for less than the minimum Christie's had estimated.

One did go for more than expected—an animation by well-known digital artist Refik Anadol titled "Machine Hallucinations—ISS Dreams - A" which fetched the highest price at $277,200.

But an "Emerging Faces" creation by American artist Pindar Van Arman, touted as another highlight of the auction, saw no qualifying bids.

A work by the late American artist Charles Csuri, considered a pioneer of "computer art," went for $50,400, slightly below the bottom of a price range announced by the auction house.