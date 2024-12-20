Stone tablet engraved with Ten Commandments sells for $5 million

A stone tablet carrying engravings of the Ten Commandments sold for $5 million at auction on Wednesday, Sotheby's announced.

The high figure was notched despite questions around the tablet's authenticity: no one has claimed it is the original, of Biblical fame, but some experts expressed doubts around its purported provenance, dating between the years 300 and 800 CE.

Another ding against the 115-pound (52-kilogram) slab, said to be discovered in 1913 in what is now Israel, is that it only contains nine of the 10 commandments considered holy by both Jews and Christians.

Excitement around it prevailed, however, as bids eventually raced up to $4.2 million, with the final sale coming in at $5 million including fees.

Those shocked at the price can swear freely: the tablet doesn't contain the commandment against taking the Lord's name in vain.