From Eureka Forbes' transformation to R Ashwin's sudden retirement, our top stories of the week

1) Picking a side

Let's begin with the thought that movies are inspired by real life. In the 2015 film The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, Hathaway's character, a startup founder, is struggling to decide if she wants to continue leading the company she created or bring in a professional CEO who has more experience than her and might lead her venture into a better future while also reducing her responsibilities. What if it goes wrong? What happens if it backfires? Will the new person be a good fit? The movie has a cute conclusion, and everyone lives happily ever after. But in real life, there are many more complications when deciding a path between founder mode or manager mode. Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and vice chairman of Capillary Technologies, had to recently make that decision. In conversation with Forbes India, Reddy opens up about letting go and trusting a professional to take your company from 10 to 100.

2) Aiming for a level playing field

People are at the core of Shruti Shibulal’s business philosophy. This is evident in her emphasis on talent diversity at Tamara Leisure Experiences, her hospitality venture that will soon complete two decades. Whether at their luxury resorts, wellness hospitals or hotels, there is one thing that she has experienced first-hand—the efficiency and value that teamwork brings. She believes the ideal way to bring out the best in people is to build an equitable workplace—where men and women have equal opportunities, understand each other’s challenges and collaborate meaningfully. Here, the CEO and director of Tamara Leisure Experiences shares insights on fighting ageism, building a responsible business, and entrepreneurship in India.

3) Eureka Forbes' udaan

Operation Udaan is what Pratik Pota, CEO and MD of Eureka Forbes, called his transformation strategy. Pota joined India's leading health and hygiene brand in July 2022 after Advent International bought the consumer durable flagship of Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He saw provinces within the empire--marketing team, sales team, products team, and channel team--fighting each other rather than looking outward and fighting the competition. While they were duking out in the boardroom, Kent RO, LG and other competitors had already made deep cuts. Pota set out to reinvent the brand that once was a household name. Here's the story of the transformation and turnaround that brought the much-needed growth.