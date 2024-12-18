Ustad Zakir Hussain : Making magic with rhythm

Zakir Hussain, a tabla virtuoso, brought Indian classical music to the global stage, blending traditions with global influences to create masterpieces that transcend language and culture. His performances transformed the tabla from an accompanying instrument to a commanding presence in concert halls. The intricate rhythms produced by Hussain's fingers on the tabla evoke a cascade of taals, resembling choreographed firecrackers, laid over thundering low tones from his wrist. This is a tribute to his remarkable journey through images

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath