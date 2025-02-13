How artificial intelligence is pushing the boundaries of art and copyright

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly prevalent in the art world, sparking fascination as much as concern. The latest controversy concerns Christie's, the famous auction house, which is planning an unprecedented sale of artworks created by AI. This initiative has not gone unnoticed and is the subject of growing opposition within the art community.

It's safe to assume that Christie's didn't expect quite so much backlash when it announced its forthcoming “Augmented Intelligence” auction. Scheduled for February 20 to March 5, the sale has met with strong opposition, as evidenced by an online petition that has already garnered nearly 5,000 signatures.

The signatories are calling for the sale to be canceled, arguing that it jeopardizes the future of creators. In the firing line are programs such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E, accused of drawing on human creativity without offering anything in return to the original artists. "Many of the artworks you plan to auction were created using AI models that are known to be trained on copyrighted work without a license. These models, and the companies behind them, exploit human artists, using their work without permission or payment to build commercial AI products that compete with them," the petition reads.

This sale focuses on artists who use artificial intelligence in their creative process, including Refik Anadol, Harold Cohen, Pindar Van Arman, Holly Herndon & Mat Dryhurst, Alexander Reben and Claire Silver. It features some 20 lots, ranging from NFTs to sculptures, paintings and digital prints.

For its organizers, this event is a celebration of creativity augmented by artificial intelligence. "The auction redefines the relationship between art and technology, showing collectors human agency in the age of AI in Fine Art. From robotics to GANs to interactive experiences, artists incorporate artificial intelligence into their practices in many unique ways," says Nicole Sales Giles, VP and director of digital art sales at Christie's, quoted in a news release.