Top 10 most valuable brands in the world

Every year, Brand Finance evaluates leading global brands and provides insights into their financial strength and market influence. In their latest 2024 report, Apple secured the top position as the world's most valuable brand, with a valuation of $516+ billion. Understanding these valuations is crucial for investors, marketers, and business leaders, as they reflect a brand's market position, consumer perception, and potential for future growth.

In this article, you’ll find the top most valuable brands, which offer a benchmark for other companies looking to enhance their overall brand value.

A list of the top 10 biggest brands

According to Brand Finance’s 2024 report, here’s a list of the best global brands in the world based on their brand valuation and annual growth:

Ranking Top Best Brands Brand Value (in USD billions) Annual Growth (in percentage) 1 Apple 516.6 +74% 2 Microsoft 340.4 +78% 3 Google 333.4 +19% 4 Amazon 308.9 +3% 5 Samsung 99.4 0% 6 Walmart 96.8 -15% 7 TikTok (ByteDance) 84.2 +28% 8 Facebook 75.7 +28% 9 Deutsche Telekom 73.3 +17% 10 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 71.8 +3%

A few insights into each of these top 10 biggest brands should help us understand what makes them so popular.

Apple

Founded in: 1976

Country: United States

Apple has long ranked first among the most valuable brands in the world. In 2024, it had a valuation of over $516 billion—nearly 75 percent higher than the previous year. Apple’s flagship products, such as the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and smartwatches, continue to set industry standards. Its sleek designs and ability to adapt to the emerging tech market make it one of the most reliable electronic brands for consumers.