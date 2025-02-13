Top 10 most valuable brands in the world

Explore the world's most valuable brands ranked by Brand Finance and why they lead the global market. Here's a detailed 2024 report on their brand valuation
Every year, Brand Finance evaluates leading global brands and provides insights into their financial strength and market influence. In their latest 2024 report, Apple secured the top position as the world's most valuable brand, with a valuation of $516+ billion. Understanding these valuations is crucial for investors, marketers, and business leaders, as they reflect a brand's market position, consumer perception, and potential for future growth.
In this article, you’ll find the top most valuable brands, which offer a benchmark for other companies looking to enhance their overall brand value.
According to Brand Finance’s 2024 report, here’s a list of the best global brands in the world based on their brand valuation and annual growth:
|Ranking
|Top Best Brands
|Brand Value (in USD billions)
|Annual Growth (in percentage)
|1
|Apple
|516.6
|+74%
|2
|Microsoft
|340.4
|+78%
|3
|333.4
|+19%
|4
|Amazon
|308.9
|+3%
|5
|Samsung
|99.4
|0%
|6
|Walmart
|96.8
|-15%
|7
|TikTok (ByteDance)
|84.2
|+28%
|8
|75.7
|+28%
|9
|Deutsche Telekom
|73.3
|+17%
|10
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|71.8
|+3%
A few insights into each of these top 10 biggest brands should help us understand what makes them so popular.
Apple has long ranked first among the most valuable brands in the world. In 2024, it had a valuation of over $516 billion—nearly 75 percent higher than the previous year. Apple’s flagship products, such as the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and smartwatches, continue to set industry standards. Its sleek designs and ability to adapt to the emerging tech market make it one of the most reliable electronic brands for consumers.
Following Apple is Microsoft, which is among the top ten biggest brands. After an annual growth of 78 percent, its brand valuation was above $340+ billion. The company’s focus on innovation, particularly in AI, cloud computing services, and productivity suites like Microsoft 365, remains highly valuable. Its strong brand reputation makes it a trusted choice for individuals and organisations.
Google, founded in 1998, ranks third with a brand value of $333 billion as of 2024. Today, Google is synonymous with internet browsing and advertising. Its focus on improving user experience and expanding services like Google Cloud makes it one of the world’s most valuable brands in the tech industry. Its innovative Gemini platform also attracts a vast user base and contributes to the company’s success.
With a nearly $309 billion valuation, Amazon stood fourth among the best global brands. As a leading brand in e-commerce, it has extended its reach into various sectors, such as cloud computing with AWS and entertainment through Prime Video. Its customer-centric approach, characterised by an extensive product range and quick home delivery, keeps users returning for more, making it a trustworthy brand.
According to Brand Finance, Samsung reported a valuation of $99+ billion in 2024. Headquartered in South Korea, its presence and unique marketing strategies contribute to its strong brand recognition worldwide. Samsung's dedication to quality and innovation in smartphones and home appliances makes it one of the best global brands for customers.
One of the largest retailers, Walmart, has over 10,600 stores worldwide. Its valuation was nearly $97 billion, making it the sixth most valuable brand globally. Due to low prices, flash deals, and convenience, Walmart frequently attracts millions of shoppers. Customers can buy almost anything under the roof—from groceries and medicines to gifts and home decor items at reasonable prices.
TikTok, founded by ByteDance in 2012, rapidly gained traction during the COVID pandemic. With a valuation of $84 billion, TikTok ranks seventh among the best global brands. The platform influences many social media trends with personalised content and short videos. It is also widely used in advertising and by the younger audience, which drives its popularity and growth.
Facebook remains a significant player and one of the top 10 biggest brands, with a valuation of $75+ billion. Despite the challenges related to data privacy, Facebook continues to evolve as Meta Platforms explore virtual reality and metaverse initiatives. Apart from private profiles and connecting with friends, it is one of the essential platforms for social networking and digital marketing for businesses.
Deutsche Telekom, established in 1995, is valued at $73 billion and ranks among the world’s most valuable brands. It is a primary telecommunications provider in Europe and focuses on delivering reliable connectivity solutions while investing in digitalisation initiatives for customers. The company has offered customised solutions to 250+ telecommunication providers in Germany and more than 900 global partners and customers.
ICBC rounds up the list of the top 10 biggest brands with an almost $72 billion valuation and a 3 percent annual growth rate. As one of the largest global banks, ICBC's reputation attracts individual and corporate clients. Options like e-banking, smart money planners, and easy loans position it well within the market, making it a preferred choice for many customers.
1. What is the largest company in the world by market cap?
According to the Companies Market Cap’s data, Apple is the world’s largest company and the best global brand, with a market cap of ₹298.20 trillion.
2. What is the largest company in India by market cap?
Recent data by Companies Market Cap mentioned that Reliance Industries is India’s largest company, with a market cap of ₹17.39 trillion.
3. What are the top 5 valuable brands in India?
In their January 2025 report, Brand Finance listed Tata Group, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and SBI Group as India's five most valuable brands.