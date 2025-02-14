New income tax bill introduced in Lok Sabha will boost tax compliance: Experts

The new Income Tax Bill 2025, presented in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will result in improved tax compliance, experts told Forbes India. The new bill also allays concerns from tax payers: It does not introduce any additional burden in the form of taxes on individuals from what Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech on February 1 this year.

“The bill aims to be lucid, easy to read and understand, has eliminated over 2,000 provisions and explanations, and minimises the scope for multi-interpretations which will thereby reduce the scope for controversies and litigation,” says Anil Talreja, partner at Deloitte India. It is estimated that India has one year of tax revenue sitting in various appeals in various levels from tax assessing officers to the Supreme Court, Talreja said.

The new Income Tax bill “represents a significant modernisation of the existing tax regime. It removed redundant sections and the restructuring transforms 819 sections into 536 clauses, thereby bringing in more clarity,” says Shaily Gupta, partner at Khaitan & Co.

According to Talreja, the increased confidence will lead to a higher amount of trust in the tax machinery and the government and reduce a massive amount of litigation which will “automatically mean a good incentive to comply with the law”. This meets the final objective of the ruling government.

The ‘tax year’ simplification

One of the key changes introduced in the new bill is reducing the confusion surrounding definitions of ‘previous year’ and ‘assessment year’, which were often difficult to address for those not particularly comfortable with the tax laws. The new bill has simply introduced a ‘tax year’.