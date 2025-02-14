Fix My Curls: For Anshita Mehrota, it's all about the curls

Anshita Mehrotra struggled with hair care products. To manage her curly hair, Mehrotra resorted to products made for straight hair. Or, she had to turn to importing curly hair care products, which would cost a lump sum. During one such instance of ordering them from abroad, Mehrotra’s mother suggested that she should give a shot at making her own products. And, thus began the journey of Fix My Curls in 2019, a project-turned-venture that makes and sells hair care products specifically for curly hair.

At the time, Mehrotra had taken a gap year from her studies at the University of British Columbia, and began working on her new venture, learning the ropes from her mother Shaily Mehrotra, the founder of Fixderma, who later became a partner in her daughter’s venture and put in capital.

For research, Mehrotra got curly hair products from all over the world, studied them, found out the pain points that women with curly hair faced, including herself, and started her formulation process, while also learning bits by surfing the net. “My hair was constantly lacking moisture, there weren’t any products for curly hair styling that I could find in India. That’s what I made up for with our formulations,” says the 25-year-old founder. By August 2019, they had five products ready and were launched on Amazon under Fixderma for the first year. “When Covid hit, I realised that I wanted to make this something more than a project and I opened up my own company, and website. I think before that I was testing the market for eight months,” she says.

Today, the Gurugram-based company has its products available pan-India on its own website, Amazon, Nykaa, and quick commerce platforms with the latter bringing in 15 percent of revenue for it, as per Mehrotra. Besides that, Fix My Curls products, which include hair butter, hair mask, leave-in cream, and volumising mousse besides other products like shampoos and conditioners, are also present in more than 15 countries including Germany, Switzerland, the US, and the UAE, serving lakhs of people both in India and abroad. Last year, the company raised just shy of a million dollars from Amazon Sambhav Fund, India Quotient and DSG Consumer Partners. Hariharan Premkumar, managing director and head of India at DSG Consumer Partners, and his team thought of Mehrotra as a mission-driven founder who was keen to solve personal pain points through their business. “Anshita is irrationally passionate, obsessed about the product, frugal, and capital efficient, which are qualities we admire,” says Premkumar. In the coming few years, Mehrotra wishes to add 15-20 more products and have her own salon spaces or pop-ups where people can get their curly hair treated. Mehrotra also wants to soon enter the rest of the hair care industry. “For now, we are very happy to be the ones pioneering in the curly hair space. I think there is so much to do in this space itself in the next couple of years,” says Mehrotra. Anshita Mehrotra (25) Founder, Fix My Curls Ecommerce, Retail & Consumer Tech