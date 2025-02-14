Bhanzu: Taking the menace out of maths

Neelakantha Bhanu started competing in maths championships when he was 10 or 11, and holds several world records in the subject. By the time he was 17 or 18, he was being invited to schools, colleges and companies to talk about how people can strengthen their maths skills. He conducted around 500 stage shows over three to four years across 23 countries in which he “used to present how quickly maths can be done or how mathematical skill can really be developed in an individual”, says Bhanu. Part of his efforts were also aimed at spreading the word on how maths can be fun, or be part of pop culture, and dispel the fears around the subject.

One of the projects he worked on was for the Government of Telangana to build a numeracy development project called Infinity, which has now been rebranded to Bhanzu. Starting with 30 government schools in the first year, the project expanded to 3,000 to 5,000 schools in the second and third years respectively, in which, through a network of volunteers, the team aimed to teach maths in the best possible ways.

“Three out of four children around the world are scared of mathematics, because of lack of relatability and confidence, and that has repercussions in the career the child chooses,” he says. The government programme was successful, with classes being streamed online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite his deep involvement with maths from a very young age, Bhanu says, “I knew that I want to get into education policy, government work at some point of time.” After completing his bachelor’s degree, he got offers to directly join a PhD programme to continue research in maths and job offers from other sectors as well. However, it was during the pandemic that he realised the best way to create an impact was through education.

Bhanzu, which conducts classes entirely online and is looking to also have an offline presence in a year or year and a half, has launched in the US, UK and some parts of the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia. Recently, Bhanzu raised its Series B round of founding from $16.5 million from a bunch of venture capitalists. “We were the first investors in Bhanzu, even before the platform was actually launched,” says Shuvi Shrivastava, partner, Lightspeed Ventures. “The founder and his mission, his unique ways of thinking about maths and pedagogy, is something that was very important to us. The market opportunity is massive, not just in India but across the world, among Indians and Asians. And we are seeing the numbers now, with a lot of the revenue coming from outside India.” The fact that Bhanu, a globally known maths wizard, is the face of the company has been an added advantage. “The idea is to get to 100 million children in the next five years, and become the world’s largest maths education company, from India to the world,” says Bhanu. Neelakantha Bhanu (25) , Founder & CEO, Bhanzu Devulapalli Lakshmi Prachotan (25), Co-founder, head of business development Alluru Uday Kiran (26) , Co-founder, head of operations Jonnalagadda Sai Krishnakanth (27). Co-founder, head of research and development Education