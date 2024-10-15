The Psychology of Money: Why we're bad at predicting expenses and income

Why we're so bad at predicting our expenses, how optimistic budgets can actually help us spend less and why gig workers tend to overestimate their income.
Ever wondered why your budget always seems to fall short? Or why that freelance consulting gig didn't pay off as much as you expected?
Associate professor Ray Charles “Chuck” Howard's research on financial decision-making sheds light on the psychological pitfalls we face when it comes to money. From expense prediction bias to the surprising benefits of unrealistic budgets, his insights offer practical tools for anyone looking to improve their financial health.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from University Of Virginia's Darden School Of Business. This piece originally appeared on Darden Ideas to Action.]