Hindu women devotees perform dhunuchi dance on the occasion of Durga Puja immersion. Durga Puja, an annual festival that marks victory of good over evil is celebrated by Hindus all over India & abroad. It is an occasion of great enthusiasm and festivity for the Hindus. On the last day, the day of Bhashan or Vijoya Dashami images and idols are immersed in water.

Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images