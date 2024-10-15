Deprived of cricket for decades, Kashmir welcomes the Legends League with open arms





“Is this for real?” Aamir, an enthusiastic spectator, shouted as Chris Gayle walked out to bat in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium on October 11. The last time Kashmir had hosted international cricketers was back in 1986 when Aamir wasn’t even born.



“I always wanted to see how international cricketers play. I wondered, ‘Do they really hit such big sixes and bowl that fast?’ Everything seems artificial on TV. Getting to watch a match live on the ground seems like a dream,” the 24-year-old said in jubilation.





Kashmir, known for its beauty, has been in chaos for decades. People rarely get to witness major events despite being crazy about sports. Spectators come in huge numbers to watch local cricket and football matches across the region. But people in the Valley have been deprived of top-level sports. Kashmir has hosted only two international cricket matches to date—one in 1983 and the last in 1986.“I heard from my grandfather that there were a few international games played here, but I couldn’t believe it because ever since I was born, I never saw any matches here,” Sameer, another young spectator, said.Last month, the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a franchise-based T20 league that features retired cricketers from across the world, announced that they will play some matches in Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu & Kashmir, after successfully hosting a few games in Jammu last year. People were excited, but unsure if it would happen. “I read somewhere in the news that international cricketers will play in Kashmir, but I felt it was a rumour because it seemed unheard of. I myself play cricket and know that there are no proper stadiums here, so it was quite surprising initially,” Imran, an avid cricket fan, remarked.The LLC administration visited Kashmir, and after consultation with the local administration, Bakshi Stadium—a football stadium—was picked to host these matches. The recently renovated stadium had never hosted cricket matches and only a handful of football games were played there. However, since it had proper stands, they chose the venue for the event.“Our idea from the very beginning was to bring cricket to the cities that do not witness much international or IPL (Indian Premier League) action and are hungry for cricket, so that it inspires a culture of not just cricket but also fitness and good lifestyle among both youngsters and elder people. Srinagar hadn’t seen top-level cricket in 40 years—so to bring it here was obviously on our agenda. The administration here was very forthcoming, which really helped us a lot,” Raman Raheja, co-founder of LLC, tellsThe Legends League began in Srinagar on October 9 when Southern Superstars clashed against Toyam Hyderabad at Bakshi Stadium. The city wore a different look. There were huge hoardings showing legends of the game across the city. All roads leading to Bakshi Stadium, which is in the middle of Srinagar city, were jammed. People of all walks were talking about cricket and a decent crowd had turned up outside the stadium though it was a working day. “We honestly didn’t even know the names of the teams, and had just heard that some big international stars were coming to play. My excitement knew no limits since I always wanted to watch a cricket match live from the stands,” Sameer said.As the match began, the crowd cheered on every ball although there were no proper seating arrangements in most of the stands. There was not a single dull moment. “We went to other cities as well for the matches, but nothing matched the excitement and aura that I felt here. The crowd was so enthusiastic that every ball seemed like an event. Our people have been deprived of top-level cricket for decades and it was such a relief to see them enjoy every moment,” Abid Nabi, the only Kashmir-based cricketer who is playing in the LLC, told Forbes India.The crowd only got bigger in the next few days, especially when West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s team Gujarat Greats played against the Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas Odhisa. “I am a Chris Gayle fan since childhood… who isn’t? Even while watching him on TV, you feel the thrill when he plays. Seeing him live was on my bucket list and I can’t be thankful enough,” Amir, one of the spectators, said.Gayle entertained the crowd in his typical style—hitting a few big sixes and celebrating them alongside the spectators. Later, in the innings break, the veteran went to greet the crowd, danced with them and hurled some of his cricket equipment into the stands, resulting in jubilation among the huge number of people who had come to watch him play.“The response in Kashmir has been phenomenal and only proves how much the people have missed watching live international cricket,” Gayle told Forbes India.The West Indies great who has scored over 14,000 T20 and over 10,000 Test runs hoped that this would pave the way to the return of international cricket in the strife-torn Kashmir region. “The Legends League Cricket was welcomed with the same enthusiasm in Jammu last year and the league hopes to come back. Sport coming back to the Valley after 38 years can only be a good thing… it’s the start of a new era and I hope that such opportunities are always present for the people of Kashmir,” he said.The Legends League final is scheduled to be played in Srinagar on October 16. “When you bring top quality cricket to a city after 40 years, it’s just mayhem. What you see here in the stadium, we see 2x outside (the stadium) also. We made history in Srinagar. It was a Great Kashmir show with the Legends League Cricket,” says Raheja.Players were only too happy to be a part of history. “I see Kashmir as my second home and every time I come here, it feels great. Watching international players live will definitely inspire a lot of youngsters here. Kashmir has a lot of talent and is hungry for sports,” says Pathan, the former India all-rounder.Former India cricketer Kedhar Jadhav, who is the captain of Southern Super Stars and played his first match in Srinagar, agrees with Pathan. “I had visited Kashmir before, but as a tourist… this is the first time I am playing here. It feels great to play in a place where crowds come in huge numbers… they haven’t got many opportunities to witness top-level cricket.”Kashmir’s cricket-hungry people hope the time is not far when they will get to watch IPL and international matches in the region. “When a private league could host matches successfully here, how can BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)—the richest board in the world—not? If they are willing, they can develop infrastructure and organise the IPL and international matches here. The backdrop and weather in Kashmir are better than England and New Zealand. Not just the people of Kashmir, but the rest of the world should also get to witness cricket matches in our beautiful Valley,” said Imran.