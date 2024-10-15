Deprived of cricket for decades, Kashmir welcomes the Legends League with open arms

Cricket lovers in the region were delighted to see global cricketers—like Chris Gayle and Irfan Pathan—in action for the first time since 1986. The locals hope that the day is not far when the Valley gets to host IPL and international matches
“Is this for real?” Aamir, an enthusiastic spectator, shouted as Chris Gayle walked out to bat in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium on October 11. The last time Kashmir had hosted international cricketers was back in 1986 when Aamir wasn’t even born.
“I always wanted to see how international cricketers play. I wondered, ‘Do they really hit such big sixes and bowl that fast?’ Everything seems artificial on TV. Getting to watch a match live on the ground seems like a dream,” the 24-year-old said in jubilation.