2024 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was a milestone for cricket's global ambitions

With the decision to increase the size of the tournament to 20 teams and to play part of the group stage in the USA, the International Cricket Council (ICC) saw this World Cup as a vehicle for expansion of the sport's popularity
The T20 World Cup concluded with a classic thriller of a final, with India crowned champions on Saturday, but the tournament may also go down as a milestone for a game which is keen to expand its global footprint.
With the decision to increase the size of the tournament to 20 teams and to play part of the group stage in the USA, the International Cricket Council (ICC) saw this World Cup as a vehicle for expansion of the sport's popularity.