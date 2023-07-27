How to check ITR refund status online





How to Check ITR Refund Status

On the e-Filing Portal

Log in using your user ID and password to check your ITR refund status on the Indian Income Tax Department’s e-Filing portal.

Upon logging in, click on e-File, choose Income Tax Returns, and select View Filed Returns.

Now you can view all the ITR returns filed by you. You can use the filter option to get to the particular ITR return status you are looking for by AY and more. You can also choose the export to Excel option to export your returns data in Excel format.

You can click on View Details to view the status of your ITR return.

On the TIN NSDL Portal

To check your ITR refund status on the TIN NSDL portal, visit the official website.

Enter your PAN and the relevant assessment year as asked for.

Complete Captcha and click on 'Proceed' to view your refund status.

Decoding Various Tax Refund Statuses in India

ITR Refund Status Meaning Not determined Your income tax return is yet to be processed, and you need to check if your ITR is properly filed and verified. Refund paid Your income tax return is sent to your bank account or by cheque. Assessment year not displayed in refund status You have not filed any income tax returns for that AY and must do so immediately. No demand, no refund The Income Tax Department doesn’t find you liable for income tax returns. You may need to revise your return if the discrepancy is due to differences in both parties’ calculations. Refund Unpaid The income tax return was sent, but your bank or address hasn’t received it. You would need to check the reason for the refund failure and raise a request for a re-issue of the income tax return. ITR processed, refund determined, and sent out to refund banker The refund request is generated on the Income Tax Department’s end and sent to the refund banker. Demand determined The Income Tax Department has rejected your income tax refund claim and found an outstanding demand for unpaid taxes instead. You would need to pay the outstanding amount to process your ITR. Contact jurisdictional assessing officer The Income Tax Department needs further information on your income tax return, and you need to contact the AO or the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer in your region.

Troubleshooting Common Issues on Tax Refunds in India

Issues on the e-Filing Portal



Issues on the TIN NSDL Portal

FAQs

hen you file your income tax return in India, you might have paid more tax than you owe. This could be due to tax deducted at source, advance tax, or self-assessment tax. The excess tax paid is eligible for a refund. Once you've filed your income tax return and claimed a refund, the Income Tax Department processes said refund.When dealing with taxes, it is crucial to stay informed about your Income Tax Return (ITR) refund status. This way, you can keep track of where your refund stands in the processing pipeline. To assist you in this matter, we have created a comprehensive guide to help you navigate both the e-Filing and TIN NSDL portal, check your ITR refund status in India, and better understand the various refund statuses.The ITR refund status is a crucial component of your income tax return. It indicates the processing stage of your refund: whether it's been issued, is under process, or has some issues that need your attention. It's a tool that helps taxpayers keep track of their refunds and plan their finances accordingly. The ITR refund status can vary from being processed to being issued, and understanding each status is essential for effective tax planning. The ITR refund status also provides insights into any issues or discrepancies that might have arisen during the refund processing. This could include issues like incorrect bank details, discrepancies in the tax return, or a demand for additional tax payment. By regularly checking the ITR refund status, taxpayers can ensure they are up-to-date with their tax obligations and refunds.You might encounter several tax refund statuses while checking your ITR refund status. These statuses provide insights into the processing stage of your refund and any issues that might have arisen during the process. Understanding these statuses is crucial for effective tax planning and ensuring the refund process is smooth and efficient.There might be instances where you face issues while checking your ITR refund status. These issues can range from technical glitches to discrepancies in the tax return. Understanding these issues and how to resolve them can help ensure that the refund process is smooth and efficient.If you cannot check your ITR refund status on the e-Filing portal, ensure you enter the correct login credentials. If the issue persists, try clearing your browser cache or using a different browser.If facing issues on the TIN NSDL portal, enter the correct PAN and assessment year. If the problem continues, it might be due to technical issues on the website.The processing time for an ITR refund can vary depending on various factors, such as the accuracy of the information provided, the filing time, and the payment mode chosen for the refund. However, on average, the refund can take a few weeks to a few months to be processed and credited to your account.TDS, or Tax Deducted at Source, is a means of collecting income tax in India. If the total tax paid through TDS is more than what you owe as per your Income Tax Return, you will be eligible for a TDS refund. An ITR refund, on the other hand, is the amount that is due to a taxpayer from the Income Tax Department when the tax paid is more than the actual tax liability.If your ITR refund status shows 'Demand Determined', the Income Tax Department has determined that you have unpaid taxes. You should review your tax return and pay the outstanding amount to resolve this issue.You can check your ITR refund status even if you filed your return offline. You can do this by visiting the TIN NSDL portal and entering your PAN and the relevant assessment year.