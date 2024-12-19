Heritage meets innovation in Arpita Mehta's latest bridal collection

Arpita Mehta’s latest bridal couture collection, Nazara, is where heritage meets innovation. The collection goes deep into traditional textiles, which are presented in the fashion house’s signature style. It is inspired by the vibrant traditions of Gujarat and the Northeast and showcases contemporary silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of timeless craftsmanship and luxurious design.

In a conversation with Forbes India, Arpita Mehta, 39, creative director and founder, Arpita Mehta, shares insights about how the collection is rooted in India’s heritage while offering brides something fresh and adaptable. Edited excerpts:

Q. What inspired you to create Nazara, and how did your vision for this collection evolve?

Nazara was born out of my desire to merge different aspects of Indian craftsmanship and heritage with a fresh, multidimensional approach. As a brand, every season, we strive to introduce new dimensions to our artistry and collections. Nazara brings together those fragments of ideas we’ve dabbled with in the past but haven’t fully immersed ourselves in until now. This collection allowed us to dive deeper into our favourite traditional textiles and present them in our signature style. Through Nazara, we wanted to showcase these intricate textiles—like bandhani and Banarasi —in their full glory, yet crafted in a way that resonates with the modern bride.

Q. Can you share how the traditions of Gujarat and the Northeast influenced the design process for Nazara? Why did you think of combining the crafts of two ends of India?