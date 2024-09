N

octurnum, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s latest collection, embodies the duo’s vision of meteors and stars in the night sky evolving into organic forms before making their way to Earth. The couture collection, for men and women, blends traditional and modern elements to balance structure and softness.In a conversation with Forbes India, Khanna talks about their creative process, bringing this collection to life and more. Edited excerpts:Nocturnum is inspired by our fascination with the night sky and the beautiful transformation of meteors and stars. We envisioned these celestial bodies evolving into organic forms before they reach Earth, merging the rigid geometry of meteors with the fluidity of nature. Our creative process involved hand-drawing patterns that captured this dual nature, using rich velvets and shimmering silks to evoke the night sky and starlight. It was a challenge to balance structure and softness, but once we achieved that harmony, the collection came to life.We aimed to reflect the theme of light within darkness for Nocturnum with our colour palette. We introduced rich golds, especially mocha gold, which is a departure from our usual tones. These shades represent the warmth and glow of starlight against the night sky, adding depth and luxury to the collection. In terms of fabrics, we chose rich velvets to symbolize the mysterious darkness of the night, while silk satins and tulles brought in the fluidity and shimmer of starlight. The combination of colours and fabrics helped us capture the celestial and transformative essence of Nocturnum, balancing structure with fluidity.The geometric patterns of meteors had a major effect on the designs of Nocturnum. The dynamic shapes and crisp lines of meteors, which stand for energy and motion, inspired us. We employed detailed embroidery that mimicked the pathways of meteors, layered textures, and geometric cuts to bring this concept into the designs. This gave us the opportunity to capture the spirit of these heavenly bodies, combining movement and detail to produce compositions that are at once grounded and otherworldly.Creating the Nocturnum collection for men and women was all about striking a balance between structure and fluidity while remaining devoted to the celestial motif. We updated traditional formal attire for the men's items by adding long tails and pointed cut-outs that mimic the exact, angular outlines of meteors. We concentrated on combining delicate aspects with structure in the women's designs, such as the asymmetrical dresses that reflect the stars' slick flow across the sky.We employed methods such as exquisite stitching, three-dimensional embroidery, and metallic threads to replicate the shimmering trails of meteorites and add texture and motion to bring these images to life.Nocturnum combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design features, so fusing history and innovation. Our artists produce rich, three-dimensional textures that capture the beauty of flowers and meteors via the use of ancient techniques like stitching and delicate hand embroidery. To give the items a futuristic edge, we also use modern shapes and experimental fabric treatments like metallic threads and geometric cuts. This keeps the essence of our brand intact while reflecting the cosmic and transformational spirit of Nocturnum.There are several projects in the works for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, though we are unable to disclose specifics at this time. We have some upcoming events and exhibits planned in Jaipur, London, New York, etc. with further details to be shared in due course.One of the most memorable parts of creating this collection was the journey itself. My team and I spent countless long, tiring nights working to bring the vision we had from day one to life. Every detail mattered, from the initial sketches to the final touches. We were driven by a shared passion to achieve exactly what we had imagined. There were moments of trial and error, where things didn’t go as planned, but those challenges only fuelled our determination to get it right. Looking back, the hard work, late nights, and the persistence have made the final outcome even more rewarding. It’s not just about the pieces themselves; it’s about the story of teamwork, creativity, and resilience behind them.The statement cut-out antique gold top perfectly captures the essence of our collection. Bold yet refined, this piece embodies the collection’s vision of contrasts—light and shadow, boldness and subtlety.With this collection, we experimented with new techniques that really pushed our creative boundaries. It was a process of trial and error, refining each step until we achieved what we envisioned. Moving forward, it has definitely changed my approach to design, making me more open to innovation and less afraid of taking creative risks.We believe in constant evolution in our design journey, finding inspiration daily and adapting to the ever-changing fashion landscape. As the industry evolves, so do we, pushing ourselves to innovate and explore new themes that resonate with the times. This continual growth keeps our work fresh and dynamic.