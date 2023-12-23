Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this season

T

Unconventional silhouettes take centre stage

A change in palette

Statement pieces merge classic and current aesthetics

Designs with a touch of eccentricity

oday's Indian bride embodies confidence, independence, and a distinctive voice of her own. She embraces her heritage while seeking unique expressions of her individuality. Designers are taking note and celebrating this spirit by creating ensembles and jewellery that resonate with the modern bride's diverse identity. From fusing traditional motifs with contemporary styles to leaning towards a more individualistic and versatile approach, designers reveal this season's Indian bridal fashion and jewellery trends influenced by the muse.According to Rahul Khanna of the design house Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, this bridal fashion season is marked by unconventional silhouettes that offer contemporary elegance. "Fishtail or mermaid silhouettes are anticipated to take centre stage, offering a more contemporary and streamlined alternative to the traditional heavy lehengas," says Khanna. "Additionally, there is a notable shift from conventional dupattas to elegant capes, adding a touch of modern sophistication to bridal attire."For Arpita Mehta, a fresh palette fuses tradition with modernity, resulting in an understated and demure aesthetic. "For almost a year and a half, I feel, the bridal palette has shifted to ivory and gold, and I see that trend going strong now and for the upcoming wedding months," says Mehta. "Using prominent Indian craft hand embroidery such as the mirrorwork we do, add the traditional aspect to a beautiful bridal ensemble, making it a classic blend of culture, tradition and modernity," Mehta adds.A modern reinterpretation of traditional styles, like floral motifs, Aayush Soni, Managing Director, The House of MBj, believes will continue to influence bridal jewellery choices significantly. "The use of traditional elements like pearls and Polki diamonds has persisted, often paired with contemporary designs to achieve a balance between classic and current aesthetics," says Soni. "Pastel-hued gemstones, personalized and customized pieces, and a preference for versatility in design have also been notable trends," adds Soni.Sasha Grewal, co-founder of Outhouse Jewellery, feels that with the influence of modern silhouettes, bridal accessories are taking centre stage with eccentric designs. "This season will be more of statement earrings which are ornate and long. We see the statement shoulder grazers and our heritage Sahara earrings being every modern bride's wardrobe keepsake," says Grewal. "The kaleeras would be another definite trend as they are becoming more intricate and exquisite, moving away from the traditional golden piece."