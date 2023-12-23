Mentors and Mavens All Stories
From unconventional silhouettes to a palette refresh, here are the bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this season

Darielle Britto
By Darielle Britto, Forbes India Staff
Published: Dec 23, 2023 09:00:28 AM IST
Updated: Dec 23, 2023 09:37:21 AM IST
Full Bio

Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this seasonUnconventional silhouettes and a palette refresh are some of this season's Indian bridal fashion and jewellery trends. Image credit: Arpita Mehta (L) Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna (R)

Today's Indian bride embodies confidence, independence, and a distinctive voice of her own. She embraces her heritage while seeking unique expressions of her individuality. Designers are taking note and celebrating this spirit by creating ensembles and jewellery that resonate with the modern bride's diverse identity. From fusing traditional motifs with contemporary styles to leaning towards a more individualistic and versatile approach, designers reveal this season's Indian bridal fashion and jewellery trends influenced by the muse.

Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this seasonThere is a notable shift from conventional dupattas to elegant capes in Indian bridal fashion. Image credit: Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Unconventional silhouettes take centre stage

According to Rahul Khanna of the design house Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, this bridal fashion season is marked by unconventional silhouettes that offer contemporary elegance. "Fishtail or mermaid silhouettes are anticipated to take centre stage, offering a more contemporary and streamlined alternative to the traditional heavy lehengas," says Khanna. "Additionally, there is a notable shift from conventional dupattas to elegant capes, adding a touch of modern sophistication to bridal attire."

Also read: Creativity and commercial viability merge when you have women as your muse: Anita Dongre

Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this season Bridal palette has shifted to ivory and gold. Image credit: Arpita Mehta

A change in palette

For Arpita Mehta, a fresh palette fuses tradition with modernity, resulting in an understated and demure aesthetic. "For almost a year and a half, I feel, the bridal palette has shifted to ivory and gold, and I see that trend going strong now and for the upcoming wedding months," says Mehta. "Using prominent Indian craft hand embroidery such as the mirrorwork we do, add the traditional aspect to a beautiful bridal ensemble, making it a classic blend of culture, tradition and modernity," Mehta adds.

Also read: The increasing grandeur of the great Indian wedding

Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this seasonStatement pieces, featuring intricate craftsmanship and contemporary and designs, achieve a balance between classic and current aesthetics. Image credit: The House of MBj

Statement pieces merge classic and current aesthetics

A modern reinterpretation of traditional styles, like floral motifs, Aayush Soni, Managing Director, The House of MBj, believes will continue to influence bridal jewellery choices significantly. "The use of traditional elements like pearls and Polki diamonds has persisted, often paired with contemporary designs to achieve a balance between classic and current aesthetics," says Soni. "Pastel-hued gemstones, personalized and customized pieces, and a preference for versatility in design have also been notable trends," adds Soni.

Also read: I want my clothes to speak to the world that they are from India: Rahul Mishra

Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this seasonWith the influence of modern silhouettes, accessories are taking centre stage with eccentric designs Image credit: Outhouse Jewellery

Designs with a touch of eccentricity

Sasha Grewal, co-founder of Outhouse Jewellery, feels that with the influence of modern silhouettes, bridal accessories are taking centre stage with eccentric designs. "This season will be more of statement earrings which are ornate and long. We see the statement shoulder grazers and our heritage Sahara earrings being every modern bride's wardrobe keepsake," says Grewal. "The kaleeras would be another definite trend as they are becoming more intricate and exquisite, moving away from the traditional golden piece."

