Top bridal and fashion jewellery trends dominating this season

Today's Indian bride embodies confidence, independence, and a distinctive voice of her own. She embraces her heritage while seeking unique expressions of her individuality. Designers are taking note and celebrating this spirit by creating ensembles and jewellery that resonate with the modern bride's diverse identity. From fusing traditional motifs with contemporary styles to leaning towards a more individualistic and versatile approach, designers reveal this season's Indian bridal fashion and jewellery trends influenced by the muse.