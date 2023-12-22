Mariah Carey, Wham! or Ariana Grande, which artists are the holiday season's headline acts?

Every year, music lovers get into the holiday spirit by listening to some of the season's top tracks. They tend to turn to iconic Christmas artists, whose names Spotify reveals in a new series of music rankings.
Unsurprisingly, the title of Queen of Christmas goes to Mariah Carey. The American superstar owes this to her cult song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." This catchy track, released in 1994 on the album "Merry Christmas," tops Spotify's chart of the most popular Christmas songs worldwide.