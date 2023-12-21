From thorny subjects to underwhelming gifts: How to keep Christmas conflict-free

The holidays are often an eagerly-awaited time of year, and yet they can rouse as many fears as they do hopes. The festive season is synonymous with fun, sharing and conviviality, but it can also quickly turn sour, due to current events, a grumpy guest, intrusive questions or a kitchen disaster. Clinical psychologist and author Johanna Rozenblum, offers some invaluable advice on how to avoid conflicts, or at least manage to deal with them, to help make the holidays a more peaceful time for everyone.
As the season of peace, goodwill and endless cheer, people have high expectations of the holidays, a time that we tend to idealize. Should we lower our expectations to avoid disappointment?