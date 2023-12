Image Source

At the professional level, golf offers several courses and leagues for golfers to develop their careers and hone their skills. This sport welcomes enthusiastic amateurs, providing platforms to jumpstart their journey alongside seasoned professionals.

Annika Sörenstam, a legendary golfer, holds the record for the lowest round in LPGA Tour history, with a 59 in 2001. She is the first woman in history to do so.



3. PGA Tour Champions:

Royal Birkdale has hosted The Open Championship 10 times, showcasing its status as one of the premier golf courses in England.



Where Golfers Compete for Global Acclaim!Though there are several respected golf leagues around the world and throughout the year, the leagues that gather the most attention are the PGA, LPGA, and PGA Tour Champions.Established in 1929, the PGA Tour is the most prestigious professional golf tour featuring top players worldwide. There are four major championships on the PGA: The Masters, The Open Championship (often referred to as the British Open), U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Established in 1934 at the Augusta National Golf Club, The Masters is an invite-only event for the best players on and off the PGA Tour. The ultimate dream prize here is the coveted green jacket. This sought after prize gives lifetime rights to the winners to play at Augusta National. The Open Championship (often referred to as the British Open) was established in 1860. This tournament takes place on multiple courses, the most famous being the venerable and breathtaking Old Course at St. Andrews. The Open Championship is open for amateurs and professionals alike. The U.S. Open, established in 1895, is among the oldest golf tournaments in the USA. The PGA Championship is an invite-only event for the top PGA professionals. It was established in 1916 at the Oak Hill Country Club.Though several LPGAs exist worldwide, the mononymous LPGA Tour, established in 1950, is similarly the most significant golf league for women. It includes five major championships: The Chevron Championship, U.S. Women's Open, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Women's British Open & The Evian Championship. Known by various names, including the ANA Inspiration and the Nabisco Championship, The Chevron Championship was established as a major championship in 1983 and held annually at Mission Hill's Country Club. Established in 1946, U.S. Women's Open is the oldest of the five majors, taking place at various golf courses, the most significant being its home course at Pebble Beach Golf Links. KPMG Women's PGA Championship is a professionals-only event. It was established in 1955. It has a significant prize fund and is a valuable opportunity for career golfers. Established in 1976, Women's British Open became a major championship in 2001.Its most notable features are its links-style courses and unpredictable weather since it takes place in late July or early August. Established in 1994 for the Ladies European Tour1, the Evian Championship became a fixture on the LPGA tour in 2000.Established in 1980 for golfers over 50, the PGA Tour Champions, or Champions Tour, is for former PGA Tour professionals to transition to a senior league but is also the ideal route for enthusiasts with significant international or amateur experience to play against veterans. The major championships are: The Tradition (first held in 1989), Senior PGA Championship (first staged in 1937), U.S. Senior Open (established in 1980), The Senior Open Championship (established in 1987) and The Senior Players Championship (established in 1983). The PGA Tour Champions major championships are designed to offer only a slight variance between tournaments, whether in the choice of courses or playing conditions.The Korn Ferry and Epson Tours are developmental tours that serve as gateways into the PGA and LPGA Tours, respectively. With their inauguration in 1989 and 1981, amateurs and professionals were placed on an even playing field to get a chance to play at golf's highest level. The concept of major championships is unique to the PGA tours and unlike other tours like the Asian, Sunshine, or Japan Golf tours, all equally significant in professional golf. All golf tours contain vital tournaments meant for professionals, amateurs, and enthusiasts to advance their careers or engage more deeply with the sport. International Golf Courses: Majestic Greens Around the Globe From Scotland to New Zealand, discover the historic Golfing heritage!Home to The Masters, one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. It is one of the most exclusive courses in the world and is notable for being a highly challenging course known for its beauty and tradition.The Old Course at St. Andrews is considered the birthplace of golf and is a must-play for any serious golfer. Established in 1552, St. Andrews Links is a significant destination for golf tourism, with entry open to the public, though one would need to book a tee time well in advance.A classic links course with a rich history, often chosen for The Open Championship.Offers a unique sandbelt golfing experience with natural bunkers and firm playing conditions year-round. The Royal Melbourne Golf Club has hosted many top international tournaments.Located on the stunning Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach offers breathtaking ocean views and challenging play.Well, wait, there's more on the platter. Other magnificent golf courses that you should know about include Northern Ireland's Royal County Down Golf Club, New Zealand's Cape Kidnappers, Scotland's Muirfield, India's Royal Calcutta Golf Club, and DLF Golf and Country Club, etc. The 'HSBC Golf League' is HSBC’s vision, providing a unique opportunity where beginners can play alongside pros, participate in tournaments, and connect with corporate leaders. The Golf League app by HSBC allows booking games and lessons on several golf courses and joining a network of fellow golfers. HSBC customers can get unlimited complimentary games with cart free, unlimited golf lessons, access to driving ranges at select courses before teeing off, and exclusive events such as The HSBC Golf League Tournament. Know more about the HSBC golf program here . All these features, along with other opportunities – networking with fellow golfers, uploading your scorecards, and more are available on The Golf League App. Download now!