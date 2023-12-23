From Wakefit's journey to the rise of cybercrimes in India, here are our most-read stories of the week

1) Sleep tightIn 2016, Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda cofounded Wakefit, a Bengaluru based D2C home and sleep solutions brand. Initially, they rolled out a ‘30-day free trial’. The idea was disruptive: Take the mattress, use it for 14 days, and if it doesn’t work, return it. The move attracted a lot of scepticism. “What if the buyer didn’t return the mattress?” was one of the questions that didn’t have an answer. Today, the company is eyeing Ebitda profitability and revenue of Rs 1,100 crore by FY24. Here’s it’s journey.