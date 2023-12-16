Wild and Free: A moment in time with Earth's most beautiful creatures

My transition from painting to photography was sparked serendipitously during a meaningful visit to Gangtok. This rise in passion for photography has unfolded alongside my demanding role as a medical practitioner, transforming it from a modest hobby into an all-encompassing pursuit. As venerable mentors, the renowned Bedi brothers were crucial in guiding and nurturing my artistic growth. Immersed in the symphony of our natural world, I developed an intimate connection with Mother Nature, embarking on transformative journeys to renowned wildlife habitats. These experiences brought me into awe-inspiring proximity with some of the earth's most beautiful creatures, satisfying a deep yearning within. Captured through my lens, these incredible moments in the wilderness serve as a visual testament to the wonders of our planet. They are a poignant reminder to preserve and appreciate the breathtaking beauty surrounding us. May these humble endeavours inspire action, calling upon the hearts of many to safeguard our planet's precious wildlife.



Guardians of Tradition

Rising Star

Colourful Charmer of Bheemtal

Graceful Spectacle

Peek-a-Boo!

Nature's Lethal Hunter

Innocence in Gaze

Protective Mother

Winter's Refuge

With their remarkable memory and enduring recollection of paths traversed over the years, elephants maintain the ritual of following familiar routes, showcasing their disciplined nature and unwavering adherence to tradition. Witnessing the structured hierarchy within the group, it became evident that the head of the herd stood as the vigilant monitor, guiding the procession through the well-trodden paths of memory.A young elephant awakens from a short nap in the enchanting Amboseli, eager to join its moving family on their journey through the wild wonders of the savannah. Every moment is an adventure in this majestic landscape.The tiny Red-billed Leiothrix, a vibrant avian gem, is a bundle of cuteness. All it needs is a small collection of water to leap into, creating a delightful flutter of colours and joy in nature's watercolour palette.The breathtaking agility of a leopard in action was on full display as it swiftly approached us, then paused for an ephemeral moment before soaring effortlessly over the water body. Witnessing nature's poetry in motion, a tale of elegance and power in the wild.A curious Malabar Hornbill chick takes its first glimpse of the world from the safety of its cosy nest in a tree trunk, eagerly awaiting the nurturing embrace of its watchful mother in Dhela National Reserve, a hidden gem within Corbett National Reserve.A close examination of the cormorant reveals its captivating, piercing eyes and a formidable, sharp, hooked beak, perfectly suited for seizing prey. With its well-equipped webbed feet, this avian marvel completes its arsenal, transforming it into a lethal and efficient hunter of the waters.A lion cub perched upon a rugged rock captures hearts with its unassuming stare, an unspoken tale of untamed innocence in the wilderness, feeling the purity of nature's grace through those soulful eyes.In the serene expanse of Jhalana National Park, Jaipur, a diligent partridge mother leads her brood in search of sustenance. Startled by the approach of our vehicle, she swiftly gathers her young under her protective wings, attempting to conceal them from view. However, the mischievous antics of her playful offspring betray their hiding spot.Beneath the gentle caress of the warm winter sun, a flock of pelicans finds solace and serenity. In a heartwarming display of community and leadership, an elder takes flight, providing a protective embrace to the flock, a testament to the bonds of kinship in the avian world.