StarAgri: Aiming for the stars

In the noughties, four rookies from Rajasthan sowed an audacious agri dream. Eighteen years later, they are reaping a bountiful harvest in StarAgri, India's largest integrated agri services platform, which is over Rs1,000 crore in revenue and profitable
Amith Agarwal was instinctively trained to crack complex train equations.
Sample this: A jogger is running at 9 km/hr along a railway track, is 240 meters ahead of a train's engine that is 120 meters long and is running at 45 km/hr in the same direction. What time would the train take to glide past the jogger? Or take this question: Two trains running in opposite directions cross a man on the platform in 27 seconds and 17 seconds, respectively. The trains, meanwhile, cross each other in 23 seconds. What would be the ratio of their speed? The young man from Alwar takes seconds to solve such questions. “All it takes is data interpretation, analysis, and mental math,” he says.