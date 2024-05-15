We create fashion, we don't sell garments: Tony Ruiz of Mango

“We sell fashion, not garments,” says Toni Ruiz, CEO of leading European fashion brand Mango. The company celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024 at a time of strong business growth, which has led Mango to present its new Strategic Plan, 4E, until 2026.
The origins of the premium fashion label date back to the 60s when Isak Andic arrived in Barcelona from Istanbul. He started buying flowered, hand-embroidered blouses from a sailor in the port and then sold them to stores in the Catalan capital. This created the seed of Mango.