Vishesh Khanna: Offering fresh and edgy take on luxury apparel

Vishesh Khanna | 28
Co-founder, AK-OK
The brand name AK-OK originated from A-OK, originally an astronaut’s term for all systems OK. But in the context of this luxury ready-to-wear brand, it was coined by the co-founders Vishesh Khanna and Viraj Khanna during a challenging period in their family, when their mother, fashion designer Anamika Khanna, had a health crisis. It signified optimism and acceptance and emerged from the phrase. ‘Don’t worry, everything will be AK-OK’.
