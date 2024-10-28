India's green fashion lovers switch to secondhand

It is a tiny drop in a massive ocean, but hipster shoppers in New Delhi say their example is slowly shifting the throwaway attitudes rampant among India's middle-class
India's enormous garment sector churns out billions of dollars' worth of new clothes each year, but some local fashion lovers are switching to secondhand to assuage worries about the industry's environmental impact.
