Top iconic brands in India 2024

Published: Oct 28, 2024 02:05:10 PM IST
Updated: Oct 28, 2024 02:10:19 PM IST
Discover the brands that have become symbols of excellence and innovation in India for 2024. These iconic companies stand out for their remarkable impact, industry leadership, and dedication to quality. As trendsetters and pioneers, they continue to shape the Indian market, setting new standards and inspiring trust.
Masha Art: Transforming Art Into Legacy Investments
Founded in 2018 by Mr. Samarth Mathur, Masha Art has established itself as a leader in luxury art investment, providing discerning collectors with access to a curated selection of classic and contemporary works. Its flagship gallery at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, along with exclusive locations such as The Camellias in Gurugram and The Lodhi, DLF Emporio, and The Chanakya in New Delhi, exemplifies Masha Art's commitment to presenting art in prestigious settings.
Masha Art offers tailored services, including personalized curations and custom buyback programs, transforming art into a strategic investment. In an era where traditional investment avenues can be volatile, art provides a tangible asset that often appreciates in value over time. By guiding clients through art history, market trends, and factors that enhance value, Masha Art helps them build portfolios that merge cultural depth with financial insight. With Masha, art becomes not just a passion but a smart investment for the future, allowing collectors to diversify their assets while enjoying the aesthetic and cultural richness that art brings.
Crescentek
Crescentek is a leading provider of web design, development, mobile app development, and digital marketing services. Since our inception in 2012, we have delivered custom digital solutions to businesses across over 32 countries. Our expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including AI and JavaScript, allows us to offer tailored, comprehensive solutions that give our clients a competitive edge.
Our success is fueled by a passionate and skilled team, each bringing extensive experience and innovative thinking to every project. We are committed to evolving our services to meet the ever-changing digital landscape, ensuring our clients benefit from the latest technological advancements.
At Crescentek, we believe in building lasting partnerships with our clients, providing personalized digital solutions that drive growth. By staying ahead of industry trends and investing in ongoing innovation, we empower our clients to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital environment.
TARC Limited
TARC Limited is redefining the landscape of luxury real estate in India, particularly in Delhi NCR, with its unwavering focus on creating luxury urban spaces that blend elegance with modernity.
Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Amar Sarin- CEO & MD, the company has positioned itself as a key player in the luxury residential sector, delivering developments like TARC Tripundra, TARC Kailasa and TARC ISHVA which offer an exclusive and refined living experience in the region’s most sought-after locations.
TARC’s mission is rooted in enhancing the quality of life through innovative design, sustainability and a customer-centric approach. The company has received numerous accolades for its commitment to excellence, with projects that seamlessly integrate contemporary comforts while preserving the rich cultural heritage of their surroundings. TARC’s goal is not just to build homes, but to craft lifestyles that cater to the aspirations of the modern Indian urbanite. With a clear vision to lead the premium real estate market, TARC continues to set benchmarks in luxury and sustainability.
Zeon Lifesciences Ltd
Zeon Lifesciences Ltd, India's largest research-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been at the forefront of the Nutrition, Wellness, and Ayurvedic industries for over three decades. Founded by Mr. Suresh Garg in 1987, Zeon has built a reputation for its unwavering focus on Scientific Innovation, Quality, and Customer Delight. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, and a dedicated R&D center, Zeon boasts 15 accreditations, multiple prestigious awards, and over 1200 formulations across 800+ product SKUs, serving both domestic and international markets.
Zeon's commitment to "Design to Delivery" is backed by strategic partnerships for technology transfer, patent filings, and clinical validation. Having expanded into 20+ global markets and serving 100+ clients worldwide, Zeon continues to lead the healthcare industry with a customer-centric approach, leveraging advanced technologies to drive continuous innovation.
Wellness Hub 4Me
Wellness Hub 4me, founded by Shibashis Chakraborty, is a rapidly growing wellness chain in India. It offers a one-stop solution for wellness seekers by integrating Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Yoga, oriental therapies, and cutting-edge technologies under one roof. The organisation focuses on healing the five dimensions of human well-being through a comprehensive and holistic approach. Additionally, Wellness Hub 4me provides hospitality business owners an opportunity to incorporate international wellness offerings into their domestic ventures, creating a unique blend of traditional and modern wellness solutions for their clients.
Ogive Technology
Ogive Technology is an innovative IT solutions company dedicated to delivering customised services across various industries. Founded by Mily Saxena, the company specialises in a comprehensive range of offerings, including web development, mobile app development, e-commerce solutions, cloud computing, and software consulting. With a focus on enhancing digital presence and streamlining operations, OGive Technology collaborates closely with clients to create tailored software that optimises efficiency and drives growth in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.
The company has made significant inroads into key sectors such as retail, healthcare, finance, education, and manufacturing, providing industry-specific solutions that facilitate digital transformation. Backed by a dedicated team of experts, OGive Technology is well-positioned to drive innovation and help businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital world. Their mission centres on providing reliable and scalable technology solutions, ensuring long-term success for clients in a rapidly evolving marketplace.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.