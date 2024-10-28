Photo of the day: PM Modi launches C-295 aircraft facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and Trent at the inauguration of TATA Aircraft Complex, in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday, October 28, 2024. The Ministry of Defence in 2021 signed a ₹ 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain, for the supply of 56 aircraft, of which 16 will be delivered by Airbus, and the rest will be built at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus--first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

Image: PTI Photo

