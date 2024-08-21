Launching a new product or business? Here's a framework for success

Business schools teach that prediction is critical in strategic decision-making based on the assumption that what can be predicted can be controlled
Trying to get a startup off the ground? Be prepared to face the world of unknowns: Will customers buy your product? Can you outpace competitors? How will you secure funding? Can your venture survive its early stages?
Serial entrepreneurs excel at managing these uncertainties. Over the years of starting and leading multiple companies, they’ve developed an arsenal of tools and techniques and know how to use them. Now, University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Saras Sarasvathy offers a new way for founders and managers leading innovation in their organizations to tap this wisdom: the CAVE framework.
