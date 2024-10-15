India's Top 100 Digital Stars: Redefining influence







Why does (almost) everyone want to be an influencer? A few of the answers are the obvious: Fame, fortune and the flexibility that the 9-to-5 drudgeries don’t offer. But there must be more to it if everybody from teenagers to quinquagenarians are bidding adieu to the humdrum and plunging headlong into full-time social media persuasion.



I scoured a couple of online forums for some less predictable answers. And there were quite a few of them, from the nuanced to the sardonic. A favourite is the Redditor who succinctly summed it up: “Being an influencer can be a form of self-expression and a way to share one’s interests, talents, and creativity with a wider audience.” Another concise variation of this was: “Reaching and teaching my audience can yield profits for life and change some people’s lives at the same time…”



Here’s another one that makes a lot of sense: ‘There’s a difference between an influencer and a personal brand. People who build their personal brand provide value by sharing their experience within their skill set.” A few other favourites, for slightly different reasons: “Because earning $2 a month is so much fun.” Ouch, that hurts, but it isn’t untrue. Monetisation can be a challenge, and not everyone succeeds in raking it in; and many who do begin well find it difficult to keep it coming.



Here’s another brutal one, although once again not without substance, on Quora: “The reason to follow such people lies in our frustration and desperation to seek someone to get us out of our monotony.” That perhaps may explain the mindless scrolling from one bad joke to another.



So, what does it take to consistently produce content that’s high quality, trustworthy and engaging in categories from fashion and comedy to technology and travel?



Click here for India’s Top 100 Digital Stars



The answer lies with those who produce it. And what better destination to find them than the list of India’s Top 100 Digital Stars. Now in its third edition, the Forbes India-Group M study (via Goat, Group M’s influencer marketing agency) recognises and ranks digital creators who dish out their appealing wares across Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.



Naini Thaker, who like in the previous two years anchored the project for Forbes India, points out:

“These digital stars, often self-made, have built loyal communities through authenticity, creativity, and engagement, driving conversations on everything from fashion and tech to social causes.” Thaker does sound a cautionary note: “The challenge for every creator remains—how to constantly reinvent and create engaging content to retain their loyal fanbase.”



Along with profiles of a handful of the prominent creators, this issue of India’s Top 100 Digital Stars is packed with features that sense the pulse of the influencer industry. Pankti Mehta Kadakia zeroes in on the growing tribe of virtual influencers generated using artificial intelligence and 3D technology. And she writes, the influencer who isn’t for real is attracting brands, as it allows them to push the boundaries of digital marketing as we know it. For more insights into the fascinating worlds of ‘Naina’, ‘Kyra’, and ‘Virat’, ‘The Influencer who Doesn’t Exist’ is a must read.



Much of the content created, you’d tend to conclude, is ephemeral. But not of all it, as Anubhuti Matta found out. Don’t miss ‘Keeping it Real’ on page 94 to find out why a growing bunch of influencers has few qualms about displaying vulnerability and honesty with stories that are straight from the heart. And, in the process, they’re redefining influence.



(This story appears in the 18 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)