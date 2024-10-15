Hyundai Motor IPO: Do valuations justify the price?

Despite stable financials, the auto manufacturer is far from being the industry leader in India's passenger vehicle space, raising valuation concerns of the Rs 27,870 crore-IPO
As investors are vying to grab a share of the world’s third-largest auto manufacturer Hyundai Motor India, the initial public offering (IPO) appears to be richly valued. Though the company has consistently grown and been the first mover in various passenger vehicle categories, the country’s largest IPO is hardly leaving anything on the table for investors.
Hyundai Motor India plans to raise Rs27,870 crore through the IPO with a price band of Rs1,865-1,960. The issue, which is open for subscription from October 15 to 17, has already received anchor investors’ hefty money. A clutch of 225 anchor investors has pumped in Rs8,315.3 crore in the South-Korea based company’s IPO.