Empowering MSMEs to drive India's growth through digital technology and collaboration

Harnessing digital tools and partnerships to drive SMB growth in India
Small businesses and start-ups are at the heart of India's economic transformation, contributing significantly to growth, employment and exports. For India to become the third largest economy in the world, scaling of these enterprises becomes crucial. The Forbes India Small Business Summit, presented by PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG), aims to explore how these vibrant businesses can achieve global success through digital innovation and collaboration. Bringing together a diverse array of entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, and key enablers, the summit seeks to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and support they need for success. Critical discussions highlighted the need to bridge gaps in funding, infrastructure, and access to digital tools, which are essential for the sustained growth of MSMEs in India. The summit’s journey began with a series of SMB Huddles, kicking off in Chennai and Lucknow, with two more planned in Indore and Pune, followed by a grand finale in Delhi. The Lucknow Huddle After the resounding success of the Chennai Huddle, the event in Lucknow carried forward the momentum with conversations around small businesses and how they can be empowered to scale and succeed. Hosted on September 13, 2024, the Lucknow Huddle, themed ‘Growth at the Grassroots: On the Path to Scale and Success with India's MSMEs’, focused on how successes in the space, within Uttar Pradesh (UP) could serve as a model for the rest of India, fostering growth for MSMEs nationwide.