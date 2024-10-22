Peak XV sees Surge programme going more global, reveals cohort 10

Startups including a protein bread maker, a home loan specialist and an operating system provider for sales, are among the 14 selected
Peak XV Partners today revealed what it said is the most diverse cohort yet of its Surge programme, which seeks to help selected early-stage startups scale up rapidly. The Singapore-to-Bengaluru venture capital (VC) firm, formerly the India and Southeast Asia unit of America’s Sequoia Capital, has picked 14 ventures from Mumbai to Manila, Delhi to Dover and Singapore to Sydney.