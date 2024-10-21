'Manila's car counters help address 'world's worst traffic

The Manila city government employs just 34 manual car counters, who wear reflective yellow safety vests and are deployed to at least 16 major roads
Perched on a flowerbox at a busy intersection in the Philippine capital, Irna Lapriza's eyes jump from one car to the next, her fingers flying across manual tally counters as she logs each passing vehicle.
Rain or shine, through floods and car exhaust pollution, the 41-year-old holds the fort as carmageddon plays out each day in the Southeast Asian metropolis infamous for its terrible gridlock.