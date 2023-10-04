To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Bengaluru traffic: Can gamifying the use of public transport be a solution?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
272 Listen ins
 

Bengaluru loses a staggering Rs20,000 crore per year just due to traffic, a study shows. How did India's high-tech hub become the world's second most congested city? And why then, is the government reportedly cracking down on carpooling apps? There are solutions to begin fixing the crisis, our expert on today's episode says, but the challenge has always been to have them implemented. Here's Pawan Mulukutla, Director - Integrated Transport, Electric Mobility & Hydrogen at WRI India, on what it will take to decongest India's Silicon Valley

